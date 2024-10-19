scorecardresearch
Business Today
Google engineer rejected by startup for being ‘too qualified’: See reactions

A Google engineer’s rejection for being “too good” sparks debate on overqualification in the job market.

Anu Sharma Anu Sharma

A software engineer working at Google has gone viral after sharing a surprising rejection letter from a startup. Delhi-based Google employee Annu Sharma posted a screenshot of the email she received from the company, which stated she was “too good” for the role she applied for. The recruiter expressed concerns that her high qualifications would lead to dissatisfaction with the job.

Sharma shared the unusual response on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the caption, “Didn’t know you could be rejected for being too good.” The rejection letter explained, “After reviewing your resume, we realised that your qualifications significantly surpass the role requirements. Our experience indicates that candidates with higher qualifications often find the work unfulfilling and tend to leave shortly after joining.”

The post quickly gained traction, amassing over 55,000 views in just a day. Many users resonated with Sharma’s experience, with some sharing their own stories of being rejected for similar reasons. One user commented, “I was rejected too recently, not for being overqualified, but for attending a higher-ranking college. They didn’t believe I’d stay.”

Another user wrote, “I’ve been told in interviews thrice now that I’m overqualified, and they think I’ll leave their company in a few months.”

Several users shared experiences of friends or colleagues facing similar rejections, with one noting, “I know someone who came to do their Master’s after 10 years of work experience. He applied for an entry-level position and was rejected for being overqualified, but was offered a senior developer role instead.”

While many expressed frustration over the concept of being “too good” for a job, others appreciated the recruiter’s transparency. “You have to appreciate their openness,” one user wrote. “They could have made up an excuse, but instead, they acknowledged your superiority for the role. Not many companies would do that.”

Another chimed in, praising the approach, saying, “In fact, it’s good that they sent an appreciation email instead of a generic rejection.”

Published on: Oct 19, 2024, 6:02 PM IST
