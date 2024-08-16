Google expands AI-powered Search Overviews to India; see details

Google is expanding its AI-powered Search Overviews to six new countries, including India, marking a significant step in its mission to reimagine search with generative AI. This feature, which provides concise summaries of complex topics, is designed to enhance user experience and connect people with a wider range of information and perspectives.

AI Overviews, launched in Search Labs last year, leverage generative AI to synthesise information from various sources and present it in a user-friendly format. This allows users to quickly grasp complex topics, explore different viewpoints, and delve deeper into areas of interest.

Following positive feedback from users in the U.S. and Search Labs globally, Google is bringing AI Overviews to India, the United Kingdom, Japan, Indonesia, Mexico, and Brazil. The feature will be available with local language support in each country.

India-First Features

In India, AI Overviews will be available in English and Hindi, with features specifically designed for Indian users:

Bilingual Toggle: Easily switch between English and Hindi results.

Text-to-Speech: Listen to AI Overviews responses with a tap of the 'Listen' button.

Google reiterates its focus on connecting users with a diverse range of sources. AI Overviews are designed to encourage exploration and engagement with the web, driving higher-quality traffic to publishers and businesses. New features include:

Right-Hand Link Display: Provides easier access to relevant websites on desktop and mobile.

Links within AI Overviews: Google is testing the inclusion of links directly within the AI Overviews text to further facilitate website visits.

Early results show that AI Overviews are driving higher traffic to publisher sites and enhancing user satisfaction. Users are engaging more with complex topics and finding search results more helpful.

Google plans to continue refining the AI Overviews experience and expanding its availability to more users worldwide.