Google Flights introduces new feature to help travellers save on airfare; here’s how

Google Flights has unveiled an innovative feature aimed at assisting budget-conscious travellers in their quest to secure the best airfare deals. This feature, formally announced via a blog post on Monday, promises to guide users on the most opportune times to book flights in order to maximise their savings.

This is in addition to the platform's existing suite of tools, including price tracking alerts and a price guarantee option. "Through meticulous analysis of reliable trend data, users can now pinpoint the historically lowest price points for booking flights on their preferred dates and to their desired destinations," revealed Google in their official blog statement.

How it works?

This feature operates by offering concrete recommendations to users. For instance, it might indicate that the optimal period for booking flights similar to the one under consideration is typically around two months prior to departure—a window that the user happens to be in at the moment.

The tool could reveal that prices have historically dropped closer to the departure date, encouraging the user to exercise patience before confirming their booking. This infusion of data-driven insights will help travellers to make more informed decisions and get the best deals.

Google Flights has also shared its compilation of flight booking trends for the year 2023. These trends are distilled from careful analysis of historical pricing patterns observed within the Google Flights ecosystem.

The company has also introduced a "price guarantee" badge. This badge, displayed on select flight results, signifies Google's strong conviction that the displayed fare will remain unmatched until departure. The mechanics of this guarantee are straightforward: the fare will be closely monitored in the days leading up to takeoff, and if any price reductions occur, the difference will be promptly reimbursed via Google Pay.

This initiative is currently in its pilot phase and is applicable exclusively to specific "Book on Google" itineraries originating in the United States.

Best time to book flights according to Google’s data

Google's data reveals fascinating insights into the best times to book flights for specific travel scenarios. For those embarking on journeys commencing in mid-December, the prime period for securing favourable deals is projected to be early October. Unlike the insights gleaned from 2022, which advocated for last-minute bookings around 22 days before departure, the new analysis posits that the optimal booking window now ranges from 54 to 78 days prior to takeoff.

