Google makes it mandatory to disclose use of AI in election ads

Google has introduced a new policy to curb the spread of misinformation due to use of AI. The company has made it mandatory for election ads to disclose any use of AI-generated content. Starting mid-November, Google's new policy will apply to election-related ads containing AI-generated elements, encompassing image, video, and audio content across all of its platforms.

The decision comes in response to the growing utilization of generative artificial intelligence (AI) in content creation, extending from scriptwriting for movies to crafting video, images, and audio for advertisements. This surge in AI-generated content has raised concerns, particularly with the emergence of deepfakes, which blur the lines between reality and fiction, posing a challenge for voters to distinguish fact from manipulated content.

Google has clarified that the mandatory disclosure requirements will apply only to synthetic content that is directly relevant to the claims made in the ad. Irrelevant AI-generated elements will be exempted from these disclosure obligations.

Google's new policy states, "In mid-November 2023, we are updating our Political content policy to require that all verified election advertisers in regions where verification is required must prominently disclose when their ads contain synthetic content that inauthentically depicts real or realistic-looking people or events. This disclosure must be clear and conspicuous, and must be placed in a location where it is likely to be noticed by users. This policy will apply to image, video, and audio content."

Google-owned cybersecurity firm Mandiant recently reported an uptick in the use of AI to orchestrate manipulative information campaigns online, highlighting the need for proactive measures. However, it's worth noting that the technology's application in other digital intrusions remains relatively limited.

Mandiant contends that generative AI holds the potential to enable groups with limited resources to produce high-quality content at scale, opening up new avenues for political messaging and campaign materials.

This announcement by Google follows ongoing scrutiny over misinformation on its platforms. Both India and United States will be conducting major elections next year.

