Google introduces Circle to Search with instant translation feature

Last week, Google unveiled its latest innovation, Circle to Search, for the Pixel 6 family and the Pixel 7a, promising a seamless search experience. In a surprising twist, the tech giant also disclosed plans for an instant translation feature within Circle to Search, set to ease up language barriers in digital exploration.

The eagerly awaited translation feature is now being gradually integrated, enhancing user experience with on-the-fly language interpretation. Demonstrated in a succinct video clip, the translated text seamlessly supplants the original, heralding a new era of linguistic accessibility.

Utilising Circle to Search's intuitive interface, users can effortlessly access the translation feature by tapping on the newly introduced Translate icon adjacent to the Google bar. With a mere touch, users witness the magic of instant translation unfold before their eyes.

However, the extent of this rollout remains shrouded in ambiguity, a hallmark of Google's deployment strategies. Early adopters eager to embrace this functionality may need to ensure they are equipped with the latest beta Google app for Android. Moreover, possession of compatible devices is imperative, with support currently limited to select handsets including Google's Pixel 6 series onwards and certain models from Samsung's Galaxy S24 and Z series.

In a parallel development, Google announced the integration of Circle to Search into its Pixel Fold device, bolstering the search capabilities of this cutting-edge gadget. Initially introduced on the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro, as well as Samsung's Galaxy S24 lineup, this feature empowers users to conduct searches effortlessly through gestures such as circle drawing and tapping.

Google has also hinted at the impending availability of Circle to Search on the Pixel Tablet, expanding the reach of this innovative feature across its product ecosystem.