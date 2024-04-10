Google introduces new AI features to workspace apps like Gmail, Sheets, Google Docs, more

Google's Cloud Next 2024 conference unveiled a wave of updates across its Workspace suite and the introduction of new Gemini capabilities, aiming to enhance productivity and collaboration for users.

These updates are part of Google's ongoing efforts to integrate AI more deeply into its products. The company's aim is to make them more intuitive and efficient for both individual users and enterprises. The new features will be available to Gemini Enterprise and Business customers, as well as Google One AI Premium subscribers.

Mobile Gmail Updates

The "Help me write" feature in mobile Gmail now supports voice prompting and input, making it easier to send emails while on the move. Additionally, an "instant polish" feature transforms rough notes into polished emails with a single click. Google reports that 70% of enterprise users who try Help Me Write in Docs or Gmail stick with Gemini’s suggestions.

Google Docs Innovations

New tabs feature allows users to organize information within a single document, reducing the need to link multiple documents or search through Drive. Google Docs will also introduce full-bleed cover images, with both updates reaching general availability soon.

Google Sheets Improvements

A new tables feature simplifies data organization and formatting. Google Sheets now offers a selection of templates for various purposes and introduces conditional notifications for automated alerts based on specific criteria.

Gemini in Google Chat

Gemini's AI capabilities will extend to Google Chat, summarizing conversations and answering questions. Chat will also gain automatic message translation and an increased spaces capacity of up to 500,000 members.

Google Meet Upgrades

"Translate for me" will support automatic caption translation in 69 languages (covering 4,600 language pairs). A new feature, "Take notes for me," is currently in preview.

AI Meetings and Messaging Add-on

This new enterprise add-on, priced at $10 per user per month, integrates Gemini into Chat and Meet, offering enhanced AI-driven meeting and messaging tools.

AI Security Add-on

For the same price, this add-on enhances security within Google Drive by using AI to classify and protect sensitive files, supporting DLP controls, classification labels in Gmail, and experimental post-quantum cryptography.

