Google I/O 2025 announced: Dates, key announcements, and what to expect

Tech giant Google has officially announced that its annual developer conference, Google I/O 2025, will take place on 20 and 21 May at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. The highly anticipated event will feature a mix of in-person and online components, with live-streamed keynotes, technical sessions, workshops, and networking opportunities for developers and tech enthusiasts worldwide.

The conference will kick off on 20 May at 10 am PT (11:30 pm IST) with a keynote address by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. This will be followed by a developer keynote and on-demand technical sessions. For the first time, Google will stream developer product keynotes live across both days of the event. While day one will focus on keynotes, day two will include breakout sessions, hands-on demonstrations, and networking events.

A dedicated microsite for Google I/O 2025 has also been launched, featuring event details, a countdown timer, and registration options. The homepage highlights a 'Start Building Today' section, emphasising key developer tools such as Google AI Studio, NotebookLM, and the Gemini open model.

Major Announcements Expected at Google I/O 2025:

AI Innovations and Gemini Updates

Artificial intelligence is expected to be a major highlight at this year’s event. Google may introduce new advancements under the Gemini branding, following the launch of Gemini 1.5 Pro last year, which featured an industry-leading two-million-token context window. The company is also likely to provide updates on its AI tools, including Google AI Studio, NotebookLM, and the open-source Gemma models.

Android 16 and New Features

Android 16 is anticipated to be a central focus of the conference, with Google set to reveal significant software enhancements and user experience improvements. The company has already rolled out the Android 16 Beta 1 update for eligible Pixel devices, introducing features such as Live Updates, which provides real-time information for activities like food deliveries and navigation. Another expected addition is the predictive back animation for the three-button navigation mode, which was previously limited to gesture-based navigation.

Cloud, Web, and Developer Tools

Beyond Android, Google I/O 2025 will cover updates on cloud technologies, web advancements, and developer-focused innovations. Developers can look forward to insights on how the latest AI models can streamline workflows and enhance app development.

Hardware Announcements: Uncertainty Remains

While past editions of Google I/O have seen major hardware reveals, such as the Pixel Fold and Pixel Tablet in 2023, last year’s event focused exclusively on AI. It remains unclear whether Google will announce any new hardware products at this year’s conference. If any hardware unveilings are planned, further details may emerge closer to the event.