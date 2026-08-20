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Google tops AI trust rankings, OpenAI and Anthropic struggles to keep up

Google tops AI trust rankings, OpenAI and Anthropic struggles to keep up

Google tops the ranking of the most trustworthy AI companies, despite having a long-standing reliance on user data.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Aug 20, 2026 10:51 AM IST
Google tops AI trust rankings, OpenAI and Anthropic struggles to keep upGoogle becomes the most trustworthy AI companies.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) boom is showing no signs of slowing down, with new and more powerful models breaking barriers every day. The technology is not only growing rapidly but also bringing unprecedented investment, innovation, and competition among leading technology companies.

Among several AI companies and startups, there are only a few names that are leading the tech industry, but trust has become a major issue. Despite fears and growth, Google has now been announced as the most trustworthy AI company, according to Cybernews. Whereas OpenAI and Anthropic are not even close.

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Must read: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman says ChatGPT could watch your screen, meetings and emails in 6 months

Top 10 trustworthy AI companies

As per the Cybernews list, Google tops the ranking of the most trustworthy AI companies, despite having a long-standing reliance on user data. The other 10 companies consist of some surprising names that include Krisp and Fireflies in second and third position, followed by Adobe, Magnific, Writesonic, Veryfi, Salesforce, Grammarly, and Lovable, which are among the most trustworthy AI companies.

If you look at OpenAI, it appears in the 22nd position in the list, whereas Anthropic is even farther at 70th position. The ranking is notable, especially considering Anthropic’s focus on AI safety and its stated commitment to keeping public interest a priority over market pressure.

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Other big names in the industry include Meta, which is in 78th place, whereas China’s Deepseek is at 283rd place.

Must read: Google to shift Pixel production to India by 2027 to reduce China dependency: All details

How is trustworthiness calculated?

Reportedly, Cybernews evaluated AI companies across four key areas: data privacy, transparency, security, and public perception.

Google is said to score 100/100 in three categories: data privacy, transparency, and security. However, it received 91/100 in public perception. On the other hand, over 63% of the companies alleged that they do not disclose how their AI models are being trained, and 65% omitted specific data retention periods.

As OpenAI and Anthropic are concerned, they are releasing new powerful m are being scrutinised. Hence, even if these companies emphasise AI safety and responsible development, that doesn't automatically make them trustworthy in the public's eyes.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Aug 20, 2026 10:51 AM IST
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