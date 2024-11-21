Google launches Air View+ to provide hyperlocal air quality data across India; here's how it works

As India races forward with rapid urbanisation and technological innovation, air pollution remains a significant hurdle. Addressing this challenge, Google has launched Air View+, an AI-powered ecosystem aimed at delivering hyperlocal air quality data to government authorities and citizens across India.

How Air View+ Works

Air View+ combines Google’s AI with a network of advanced air quality sensors strategically deployed across more than 150 Indian cities. Developed in collaboration with local climate-tech firms such as Aurassure and Respirer Living Sciences, these sensors measure critical pollutants like PM2.5, PM10, CO2, NO2, ozone, and VOCs, as well as temperature and humidity.

The data is validated with the help of researchers from institutions like IIT Delhi, IIT Hyderabad, state pollution boards, and climate action groups such as CSTEP, ensuring accuracy and reliability. Using Google AI, the collected data is processed to provide granular air quality insights.

Navi Mumbai Air Quality Dashboard

Key Features and Benefits

For Governments and City Planners

Air View+ equips municipal bodies with hyperlocal air quality dashboards tailored to their cities. These tools help authorities identify pollution hotspots and implement targeted interventions.

The dashboards, developed with support from sustainability partners, enable cities to monitor areas previously lacking air quality infrastructure. This allows urban planners to create data-driven solutions for cleaner air.

For Citizens

People across India can now access real-time hyperlocal air quality data directly through Google Maps. By using a multi-layered AI fusion approach that integrates data from government agencies, satellites, weather patterns, traffic conditions, and local sensors, Air View+ calculates precise Air Quality Index (AQI) values.

The system aligns with the National Air Quality Index (NAQI) to provide location-specific guidance and precautions. Vulnerable groups, such as children and the elderly, can use this data to make informed decisions, like reducing outdoor exposure or using protective gear such as N95 masks.

How to Access Air Quality Data on Google Maps

1. Air Quality Layer: Select the Air Quality layer via the Layer button on the Google Maps home screen.

2. Weather Widget: Use the Weather widget on the Explore tab for AQI details at your current location.