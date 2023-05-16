Google Layoffs: Search giant reduces workforce of contract workers that support YouTube

Google is reducing its contract workforce that supports various services of YouTube. This decision comes shortly after a contractor team achieved a victory in their unionization efforts. The workers who will be affected primarily provide support for YouTube TV and handle tasks related to YouTube's social media accounts, according to Business Insider. The cuts were announced to Cognizant workers at the beginning of May, and the effective end dates for their employment will range from May 31 to the end of July.

The exact number of impacted Cognizant workers is not clear. However, it is estimated that approximately 120 to 150 Accenture workers will lose their positions. The timing of these layoffs aligns with the recent success of a group of Cognizant workers who provide support for YouTube Music. According to the report, these workers voted unanimously to join the Alphabet Workers Union.

Also read: Google settles deceptive advertising claims for Rs 66 crore



Cognizant explained that adjusting the workforce for ongoing projects is a normal practice when working with clients. The affected workers will be placed on a "bench" policy, which means they will receive five weeks of paid time to undergo training and explore new internal job opportunities before their employment is terminated.

The impact of the reduced workforce on YouTube and its different properties is still not clear.

Google and Cognizant Layoffs

Google began laying off its employees that were on the company's payroll in the month of January. The search giant cut jobs of around 12,000 employees. Congnizant also announced that it will be terminating around 3,500 employees of roughly 1 per cent of its total workforce in a period of two years. The IT company will also optimizing office space to maximise savings.

Also read: Google Translate helps 68-year-old woman reunite with family after getting lost in Kedarnath