Google Lens introduces a Virtual Search History feature: How to enable it

Google Lens will now allow users to go back to images uploaded or clicked in the past and analyse them later if they want. These images will be saved in the Virtual Search History, reported 9to5Google. It will automatically save the images and will let users revisit them later.

Right now, when you click or add an image to Google Lens to analyse, it processes the image and then discards it. With the new feature, it will save these images. Visual Search History is now rolling out for all users globally in a phased manner. Users will also be notified of the same inside the app.

To enable Virtual Search History, you need to follow these steps:

Go to your Google account’s data privacy controls by visiting: https://myactivity.google.com/ Now click on “Data & Privacy” Click on “Web & App Activity” Turn on the toggle for “Include Virtual Search History”

Once enabled, any searches that you perform in Google Lens within the Google app will be automatically saved in your history. Do note that this feature only applies to Lens usage in the Google app. If you use Google Photos integration or Circle to Search, images will not be saved.

To access these saved images, you will simply have to go virtual search history on the Google account activity page. You can then see and even download images if you want.

In other news, Google recently handed a pink slip to an employee who publicly voiced opposition to Google’s involvement with the Israeli military. The Cloud Engineer stood up during an annual office event and protested against the company. Reportedly, he disrupted an office event by shouting, "I refuse to build technology that powers genocide or surveillance".

Confirming the termination, Google spokesperson Bailey Tomson stated, "Earlier this week, an employee disrupted a coworker who was giving a presentation — interfering with an official company-sponsored event. This behaviour is not okay, regardless of the issue, and the employee was terminated for violating our policies."

