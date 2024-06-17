Google ‘Listen to this page’ feature for Chrome: Now listen to any webpage in Hindi, Bengali

Google is introducing a new “Listen to this page” feature for its Chrome users on Android that will allow them to listen to a web page in the language and voice of their choice. As per a report by 9to5 Google, this update is likely to be rolled out for all stable users soon.

To use this feature, you will need to tap on the “Listen to this page option” in the three-dot menu on the Chrome Android app, just below the Translate option. With this feature, you can listen to the entire page in podcast-like style where they can play, pause, rewind, fast-forward and skip 10 seconds as per their convenience.

As of now, there are 4 voice options that you can choose from: Ruby (mid-pitch, warm), River (mid-pitch, bright), Field (low-pitch, bright) and Moss (low-pitch, peaceful). In terms of languages, you will get options like English, Hindi, Bengali, Arabic, Chinese, French, German, Indonesian, Japanese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish.

Notably, the “Listen to this page” feature is not available for all web pages. If a website doesn’t support this feature, it will not be visible in the three-dot menu. For the unversed, users already had an option to listen to a page by giving a voice command to Google Assistant. However, with the “Listen to this page” feature, users will have more customisation options for languages, voices and more. 9to5Google had spotted this feature in version 125 of the Android Chrome app.

To check if this feature is already available for you, do update your app and check in the three dot menu. The iOS users already have this “Listen to Page” in the Safari web browser. The users will listen to the page in Siri’s voice.

How to use “Listen to this page” on Google Chrome

1. Open Google Chrome on your Android device

2. Go to a website that you want to listen to

3. Now tap on the three-dot menu in the top right corner

4. More> Listen to this page

Once done, to exit this mode, just tap on “Close” and you are good to go.