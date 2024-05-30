Apple looking for a senior engineer to build a TV app for Android: Report

Apple TV+ app, a video streaming app, is exclusive to Apple devices only. A report by Bloomberg hints that Apple is searching for a senior engineer who can build a television and sports app for Android users. As per a job listing posted by Apple, the tech giant is looking for someone who can lead the development of “fun new features” and “help build an application used by millions to watch and discover TV and sports”. This suggests that Apple is finally ready to set aside its differences and is now looking to gain market share by launching an app for Android users.

Notably, the Apple TV+ streaming service was launched back in 2019 and competes with the likes of Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more. Apple’s service has several original movies and series like Severance, Ted Lasso, For All Mankind, The Morning Show and more. Apple TV+ has won Oscar awards as well, but Apple has never revealed the number of subscribers it has on the streaming platform.

Apple TV+ subscription is available at Rs 99 per month in India. You can get 7 days of free trial to the platform and then start paying the fee if they wish to continue watching the content on Apple TV+.

As of now, Netflix holds the crown for the most subscribers on an OTT platform. It has around 269.6 million paid subscribers worldwide as of the first quarter of 2024. The study revealed that one of the reasons behind the success of Netflix is that it got a head start in establishing a user base. Netflix also invests heavily in producing high-quality original shows and movies, which can be a major draw for subscribers.

Also Read:

Pune Porsche car crash case: Police to recreate accident digitally using AI tools

Meta reveals 'likely AI-generated' deceptive comments praising Israel's actions in Gaza conflict