Google makes changes to image search, removes 'view image' button

A week after Google and Getty Images entered into a multi-year global licensing partnership, Google has removed the 'view image' button from its image search platform. Instead, the new options that appear next to the images are - visit, share and save.

Until now, clicking on the 'view image' would open the image and there was a separate button to visit the website. Now, when a user clicks on the image or the 'visit' button, the search giant directs the user to the website where the image appears. This change would appraise the user about the source and the copyright information related to the image. However, right-clicking on the image and selecting the option 'open image in the new tab' continues to open the full-size image in the new tab. It is not yet know for how long this option will continue to work. Google has also removed the 'Search by Image' feature but the reverse image search continues to work.

The change was announced through a series of tweets from Google's public liaison of search account. The tweet said, "Today we're launching some changes on Google Images to help connect users and useful websites. This will include removing the View Image button. The Visit button remains, so users can see images in the context of the webpages they're on."

Today we're launching some changes on Google Images to help connect users and useful websites. This will include removing the View Image button. The Visit button remains, so users can see images in the context of the webpages they're on. pic.twitter.com/n76KUj4ioD - Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) February 15, 2018

Ultimately, Google Images is a way for people to discover information in cases where browsing images is a better experience than text. Having a single button that takes people to actionable information about the image is good for users, web publishers and copyright holders. - Google SearchLiaison (@searchliaison) February 15, 2018

Another Tweet from the same account says, "Ultimately, Google Images is a way for people to discover information in cases where browsing images is a better experience than text. Having a single button that takes people to actionable information about the image is good for users, web publishers and copyright holders."The Twitter account also acknowledged that "these changes came about in part due to our settlement with Getty Images this week. They are designed to strike a balance between serving user needs and publisher concerns, both stakeholders we value."

Almost two years ago, Getty Images accused Google of distorting search results in favour of its own services, impacting Getty Images' image licensing business along with content creators around the world.