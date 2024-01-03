Google One limited period offer: Cloud storage available with over 70% discount; check all plans

Google Drive, the tech giant’s cloud storage service is available on Android, iOS, and desktop at a discounted price. The company is offering a special discount to start the year 2024. Google has a range of cloud plans available, with the cheapest one in India being Rs 130 per month. However, the new offer allows the user to purchase a subscription to Google One at Rs 35 per month for a limited period after which the pricing will go back to the standard Rs 130 per month for the lowest tier of cloud storage.

The limited-period offer that is currently available provides new users with all of the benefits of a Google One subscription at a discounted rate. Google Drive plans in India start from 100GB and cost Rs 130 per month. With the special offer, users can get the service at Rs 35 for three months, after which they have to pay the regular rate of Rs 130 per month. The 200GB plan is also available at a discounted price of Rs 50 per month for 3 months. The price will revert to Rs 210 per month after the mentioned period.

The offer extends up to the 2TB Drive plan, offered at Rs 160 for three months, instead of the regular Rs 650 per month. This strategy seems to target new users, offering them a taste of the platform at a discounted rate before they start paying the full price. This offer will lure new users looking for more cloud storage space after they exhaust the 15GB standard storage. Notably, this offer is only for users who have never paid for the Google One Subscription.

WhatsApp Back Up to eat into Google Drive Storage



WhatsApp has announced that from early 2024, users' storage quota will count towards their Google Drive account, which may lead to more people opting for paid Google Drive storage. The timing of the new offer for Google One coincides with this major change. Before this, WhatsApp backups saved on Google Drive did not count into the storage space. The change is currently being pushed out to WhatsApp beta testers but it might soon roll out to other users too.

