Business Today
COMPANIES

NEWS

'Google par Jawan search kar aaiye': Google surprises Shah Rukh Khan fans with Jawan search result

Shah Rukh Khan's film 'Jawan' achieved remarkable box office success on its opening day

Jawan Google Search results yields bandages and 'Ready' in Shah Rukh's voice Jawan Google Search results yields bandages and 'Ready' in Shah Rukh's voice
SUMMARY
  • If you type in any query related to the new Bollywood flick, you'll be greeted by a small walkie-talkie icon
  • Clicking on that icon will lead to bandages taking over the screen
  • The movie secured the top position in Australia and New Zealand and claimed the third spot in Germany

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan has not only taken over the box office records but also Google Search. If you type in any query related to the new Bollywood flick, you'll be greeted by a small walkie-talkie icon at the bottom. Clicking on that will spread bandages across the screen accompanied by Shahrukh Khan's voice saying 'Ready'.

Shah Rukh Khan's film "Jawan" achieved remarkable box office success on its opening day, not only in India but also in international markets. The movie secured the top position in Australia and New Zealand and claimed the third spot in Germany. On the domestic front, "Jawan" set a new record for the highest opening among all Bollywood films.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the earnings for Shah Rukh Khan's "Jawan" are as follows: it grossed Rs 2.11 crore in Australia, Rs 1.30 crore in Germany, Rs 2.16 crore in the UK, and Rs 39.13 lakh in New Zealand. The film has also made a promising start in the United States and Canada, indicating its strong performance in international markets.

Jawan has earned Rs 65 crore net in Hindi, Rs 5 crore net in Tamil and Rs 5 crore net in Telugu on its opening day. It had an overall occupancy Hindi occupancy of 58.67 per cent on Thursday, September 7.

Also read: 'Jawan' overseas box office collection: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer sets cash registers ringing in UK, Australia, Germany

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan tickets on BookMyShow, PVR, Inox: Price, timings, all you need to know

Published on: Sep 08, 2023, 12:36 PM IST
