Google Pay gets new design; check out features

Google announced the launch of a new version of its new Google Pay app on November 18. The tech giant said in a statement that it will launch a redesigned Google Pay app on Android and iOS, ahead of the launch of its digital bank account Plex in 2021.

The statement read, "Starting in the U.S., we're launching a redesigned Google Pay app on Android and iOS. The new app is designed around your relationships with people and businesses. It helps you save money and gives you insights into your spending. It's built with multiple layers of security to keep your money and information private and safe. And in 2021, it will give you the chance to apply for a new kind of digital bank account with trusted financial institutions."

Google livestreamed the launch of it's new app on Twitter with a series of tweets. One tweet said, "The new @GooglePayapp can help you pay more easily, manage your money and discover offers from your favorite brands. Learn more about #GooglePay's mission to make money simple, secure and helpful for everyone? http://goo.gle/2IExgNS"

The new Google Pay app allows you to pay, see past transactions and find offers and loyalty info. Fascinatingly, it can also help you dutch dinner, rent or other expenses with more than one person. Google Pay will even help you do the math on who owes what.

Google Pay will also help you save money by looking out for offers from brands like Burger King, Target, Etsy etc. You can activate them with a tap, and they'll be automatically applied when you pay in store or online.

The new Google Pay app is now available in the Play Store for US users only. International rollout will come later.

