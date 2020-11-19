KBC Season 12 winner Mohita Sharma gets 2 maggi sachets in single packet; netizens have a field day

Season 12 of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), is garnering hype for something fun after a long time. Mohita Sharma Garg, an IPS officer, became the second contestant to bag the prize of Rs 1 crore in the latest KBC season.

While she was over the moon after winning Rs 1 crore, her day was made when she received two masala sachets in a single maggi packet.

The IPS officer tweeted, "Just after winning KBC 12, got 2 masala sachets in 1 maggi packet. Never thought would get so lucky. God is kind today."





Netizens had a field day with this relatable tweet. While some were advising Sharma on what to do with the extra masala sachet, others were simply having a great time.

Here's how netizens reacted to Sharma's extra masala sachet story

Save the extra masala sachet

Mam why you have disclosed this .. now next time you won't get masala sachets with Maggie .. so please save extra which u got !!! And congratulations for KBC mam !!! â Aman Shaikh (@AmanSha20838709) November 18, 2020

Nestle, please give me my maggi masala. Like seriously!

Hey @Nestle remember the other day I got only Maggie and no masala, today I got to know where it went. I want my masala back ð â Riyaz ð®ð³ (@Riyazuddin555) November 17, 2020

Kya kijiyega itne masala sachets ka?, hmm

Kya kijyega itne masala sachets ka?



Winning KBC was ok.... but getting 2 sachets is really an achievement. ALMOST NO ONE has come across person with 2 sachets. It's a god send ð â Abhijit K (@aappak) November 18, 2020

Which one is a bigger feat?

Don't know for which thing should I congratulate?

Double Maggi Masala or 1Crore.. pic.twitter.com/nUGtGxkBx4 â Varun Aryen (@varun_aryen) November 18, 2020

KBC jeetna ek taraf.. asal me kismat toh yahan kaam aati hð Congratulations ððð â Vibhanshu Chawla (@vibhanshu2209) November 19, 2020

God is great

ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ð¤£ God is Great Madam ðð â I m pobit (@PobitS) November 18, 2020

Bravo, I got this

Congratulations on double maggi masala, Babu Rao style

Dene wala jab bhi deta ..deta chappar phad ke... â Ravi Chandran (@kaavyac) November 19, 2020

Sharma, however, decided to quit at the final question worth Rs 7 crore and decided to head home with the cash prize she won. Before Garg, Nazia Nasim was the first contestant in this season to bag the coveted Rs 1 crore prize.

