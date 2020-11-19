KBC Season 12 winner Mohita Sharma gets 2 maggi sachets in single packet; netizens have a field day

Business Today
Mehak Agarwal | November 19, 2020 | Updated 10:16 IST
Season 12 of the popular quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC), is garnering hype for something fun after a long time. Mohita Sharma Garg, an IPS officer, became the second contestant to bag the prize of Rs 1 crore in the latest KBC season.

While she was over the moon after winning Rs 1 crore, her day was made when she received two masala sachets in a single maggi packet.

The IPS officer tweeted, "Just after winning KBC 12, got 2 masala sachets in 1 maggi packet. Never thought would get so lucky. God is kind today."


Netizens had a field day with this relatable tweet. While some were advising Sharma on what to do with the extra masala sachet, others were simply having a great time.

Here's how netizens reacted to Sharma's extra masala sachet story

Save the extra masala sachet

Nestle, please give me my maggi masala. Like seriously!

Kya kijiyega itne masala sachets ka?, hmm

Which one is a bigger feat?

God is great

Bravo, I got this

Congratulations on double maggi masala, Babu Rao style

Sharma, however, decided to quit at the final question worth Rs 7 crore and decided to head home with the cash prize she won. Before Garg, Nazia Nasim was the first contestant in this season to bag the coveted Rs 1 crore prize.

KBC Season 12 | KBC Season 12 Rs 1 crore winner | Mohita Sharma Garg | KBC 12 maggi tweet
