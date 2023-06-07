Google Pay users can now use Aadhaar for UPI activation; here's how

Google Pay has unveiled its latest feature-Aadhaar-based authentication for UPI activation. The integration allows users to register for Unified Payments Interface (UPI) using their Aadhaar credentials, eliminating the need for a debit card.

The introduction of the Aadhaar-based UPI onboarding flow aims to facilitate the setup of UPI IDs for a larger user base and enable digital payments. This feature is currently accessible to bank account holders of supported banks, with additional banks expected to join the platform in the near future.

Watch: How to do UPI activation for digital payments app Google Pay via Aadhaar Card: Know all steps, FAQ

According to the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), over 99.9 per cent of India's adult population possesses an Aadhaar number, utilizing it at least once a month. By leveraging this widespread adoption, the Aadhaar-based onboarding facility aims to foster financial inclusion by extending UPI services to a greater number of users.

Also WATCH | From Nike, MPL to Adidas; check companies that became official kit sponsors for Indian Cricket team, and how much they paid

How to use Aadhaar for UPI activation

To onboard UPI via Aadhaar, users need to ensure that their registered phone number with UIDAI matches their bank records, and that their bank account is linked to Aadhaar. Once these prerequisites are met, the following steps guide users through the onboarding process on Google Pay:

-Open Google Pay and select the UPI onboarding option.



-Choose Aadhaar as the preferred method and enter the initial six digits of the Aadhaar number to initiate the process.



-Users will then enter the One-Time Passwords (OTPs) received from UIDAI and their respective bank for authentication.



-The user's bank will subsequently complete the process, allowing them to set their UPI PIN.

Once the UPI activation is complete, customers can make transactions and check their balance through the Google Pay app. It's important to note that when users enter the first six digits of their Aadhaar number, the information is securely sent to UIDAI via the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) for validation. Google Pay claims that it does not retain or store the Aadhaar number.

Also WATCH: Maruti Suzuki Jimny Price Revealed for Manual and Automatic variants, Check out features of this new off-roading SUV

Also read: ‘This call is from Delhi Police’: Scammers tricking people to steal Aadhaar, ATM, PAN details