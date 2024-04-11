Google Photos expands AI image editing tools to all users without a subscription

Google has announced a significant update to its popular Google Photos app, making AI-powered editing tools accessible to all users without the need for a subscription. Effective from May 15, these tools, including Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, and Portrait Light, will be readily available for anyone utilising the application.

The timing of this announcement, coming just after Google's annual developer conference, may not be coincidental. It aligns with the tech giant's ongoing efforts to democratise access to advanced features and enhance user experience. However, users should anticipate a gradual rollout over several weeks following the specified date, in line with Google's customary release strategy.

Google disclosed that the expanded AI editing suite will be compatible with "more devices, including Pixel tablets," broadening its accessibility across various platforms. This move underscores Google's commitment to innovation and inclusivity within its ecosystem.

This development builds upon Google's previous initiatives in AI-powered editing, such as the introduction of Magic Editor on Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro devices last year. Leveraging generative AI, Magic Editor simplifies complex editing tasks, enabling users to achieve professional-level results with ease. Now, this feature will extend to all Pixel devices, providing users with unlimited access to its capabilities.

Additionally, Google Photos users on both Android and iOS platforms will receive ten Magic Editor saves per month, facilitating experimentation and creativity in photo editing. Exceeding this allocation will necessitate either a Pixel device or a Premium Google One plan.