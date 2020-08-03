Google Pixel 4a launch today: Check out price, specifications, availability in India

Google Pixel 4a is scheduled to launch today. The phone is also likely to have a 5G variant which would launch in the fall along with the Pixel 5. The features and specifications of Google Pixel 4a has already leaked online. While there is no confirmation on the launch of the phone, it is likely to be launched in the evening.

GOOGLE PIXEL 4A PRICE

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal who leaked the full specification details of Google Pixel 4a, the phone is likely to be priced around Rs 26,100 for the 6GB+128GB model in the US market.

Google Pixel 4a 5G model would be launched for a slightly steeper price of Rs 37,300. However, it is not likely to launch today.

GOOGLE PIXEL 4A FEATURES

Google Pixel 4a would come with 5.81-inch-HD+ hole-punch OLED display. The display would have an asked ratio of 19.5:9 and would come with HDR support. Powered by Snapdragon 730G SoC, Google Pixel 4a is expected to come with a 3,140mAh battery.

As for the camera, Google Pixel 4a would come with a single 12.-2-megapixel dual pixel phase detection rear camera. The front camera would have an 8-megapixel lens with f/2.0 aperture and an 84-degree field of view. The new Google release would also come with 4K 30fps video recording and 1080p 120fps recording

The phone is likely to measure 144x69.4x8.2mm and weigh about 143 grams. Always On Display and Now Playing features for the lock screen are likely.

Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 4a 5G model is expected to be bigger than the Google Pixel 4a and would offer 5G network.

Google Pixel 4a would be available in the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, Canada and Japan. It is not clear when the phone would be available in India.

