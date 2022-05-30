Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro display specs spotted online; take a look

Google gave us a look at the Pixel 7 series at the I/O event earlier this month and had mentioned that they are going to launch later this year. Besides showing off a few images of the devices, the company said during the I/O that the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro are going to be powered by the next-gen Tensor SoC and will run Android 13 out-of-the-box. Besides this, the company revealed no other details about the smartphones.

A new report spotted online has revealed some display specifications for the Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro. Spotted by 9to5Google, the report mentions a leak that originated from the Android Open Source Project where two new display drivers produced by Google were discovered. These drivers are labelled C10 and P10.

The ‘C’ stands for Cheetah, the codename for Pixel 7 and ‘P’ stands for Panther, the codename for Pixel 7 Pro. The report suggests that the Pixel 7 series’ display specs are going to be almost identical to its predecessors - the Pixel 6 series. The Pixel 7 is being tipped to feature a Full HD+ resolution display (2400 x 1080 Pixels) with a 90Hz refresh rate. The Pixel 7 Pro is being tipped to have a screen resolution of 3120 x 1440 pixels and support a 120Hz refresh rate.

The Pixel 7 series smartphones is also expected to sport the same Samsung-made display panels as the Pixel 6 series. The report also adds that Google is working on a newer iteration of the Pixel 6 Pro display that might be included in the Pixel 7 Pro. This enhanced display should improve the image quality, brightness, or battery consumption, or a combination of these since the resolution and the refresh rate will remain the same.

Additionally, the report mentions that Google is going to make the Pixel 7’s display panel 1mm thinner and 2mm shorted than the Pixel 6 to accommodate the smaller size of the device. No change is expected in the Pixel 7 Pro as compared to the Pixel 6 Pro.

