Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro get up to Rs 18,000 discount ahead of Pixel 9 series launch on August 14

Ahead of the Google Pixel 9 series launch in India on August 14, the tech giant has given a massive discount for its Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models on Flipkart. Launched at Rs 75,999, Pixel 8 is currently listed at Rs 62,999 and the Pixel 8 Pro is selling at Rs 98,999, down from Rs 1,06,999. Buyers will get additional bank discounts over and above the listed price on Flipkart.

Listed at Rs 62,999, down from Rs 75,999, Google Pixel 8 buyers will also get Rs 4,000 instant bank discount of Rs 4,000 on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. This will bring the cost down to Rs 58,999 from the launch price of Rs 75,999. It is available at a discount of Rs 17,000 on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, is listed at Rs 98,999, down by Rs 8,000. In addition to this, buyers will get an instant Rs 10,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit cards, bringing the cost down to Rs 88,999.

Google Pixel 9 series: What to expect

Are you wondering if you should wait for the upcoming Pixel 9 series or buy the Pixel 8 series at discounted prices? Pixel 9 series, along with Pixel 9 Pro Fold, will also be available for purchase on Flipkart soon. Here are the specifications that you can expect from the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold models.

As per the Flipkart preview page, Pixel 9 series will come with curved edges and a flat frame. As for the camera, it will come with floating island design, instead of visor design just like its previous generations. This time around, the smartphones are likely to be available in a new Pink colour option along with black and off white.

Out with the old. In with the fold. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, for the first time in India. ✨



Learn more at: https://t.co/72BVe5FKyB pic.twitter.com/5b0cAFs0qd — Google India (@GoogleIndia) July 19, 2024

In terms of pricing, going by the European price, Pixel 9 will be available in two storage options that might launch at a starting price of €899 (approx Rs 80,000). Google Pixel 9 Pro is likely to be launched at a starting €1,099 (approx Rs 97,500).