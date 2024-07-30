Ola Electric denies MapMyIndia’s data theft allegations over Ola Maps

Ola Electric has strongly refuted allegations made by CE Info Systems, the parent company of MapMyIndia, accusing Ola of copying proprietary data to build Ola Maps. The ride aggregator has been accused of duplicating MapMyIndia’s API and SDKs, as well as co-mingling and reverse engineering licensed products, in a lawsuit filed by CE Info Systems. Ola Electric has categorically denied these claims.

In a statement, an Ola Electric spokesperson said, “Ola Electric wishes to address the recent claims made by CE Info Systems Limited (‘CE Info’) in relation to the alleged issues with Ola Maps vis-à-vis MapMyIndia and reported in news media. We would like to state unequivocally that these allegations are false, malicious and misleading. Ola Electric stands by the integrity of its business practices. We will suitably respond to the notice shortly.”

The controversy stems from a legal notice sent by CE Info Systems to Ola, accusing the company of breaching their agreement signed in June 2021. According to CE Info Systems, Ola has misused MapMyIndia’s proprietary data to develop Ola Maps, violating the terms that prohibit co-mingling and reverse engineering under Intellectual Property laws.

“You have duplicated our client’s API and SDKs from proprietary sources belonging to our client to build Ola Maps. It is firmly stated that our client’s exclusive data has been copied/derived by you to further your illegal motive and for your unjust commercial gains,” stated CE Info Systems in the legal notice.

Ola launched its digital mapping solution, Ola Maps, in early July, after discontinuing its use of Google Maps and Azure. Bhavish Aggarwal, founder and CEO of Ola, announced the rollout on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the financial benefits of moving to an in-house solution.

Despite these advancements, CE Info Systems insists that Ola’s claims of developing Ola Maps solely through open map data are "factually incorrect and not tenable." The legal notice further accuses Ola of using confidential information and trade secrets, causing significant detriment to MapMyIndia’s business interests.

As Ola Electric prepares for its IPO, the company faces significant legal challenges from MapMyIndia. The outcome of this dispute could have substantial repercussions for Ola’s business operations and its position in the digital mapping market. Both companies are poised for a prolonged legal battle, with Ola maintaining its stance on the integrity and legality of its practices.