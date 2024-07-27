Google upgrades Gemini chatbot with faster, more efficient Gemini 1.5 Flash AI model

Google has supercharged its Gemini chatbot with the introduction of the Gemini 1.5 Flash AI model. This lightweight and efficient model, announced in a release notes update on Thursday, will now power the free tier of Gemini on both the web and mobile app, replacing the previous Gemini 1.0 Pro large language model (LLM).

“The tech giant claims that the new model is faster and more efficient compared to its predecessor. Notably, the update arrived just days after Meta added new capabilities to Meta AI.

Gemini 1.5 Flash: Speed, Efficiency, and Expanded Context

First unveiled at Google I/O in May, the Gemini 1.5 Flash is a distilled version of the more powerful Gemini 1.5 Pro model. It prioritises speed and cost-effectiveness, making it ideal for powering a widely accessible, free-to-use chatbot.

The update brings several key enhancements to Gemini:

Expanded Context Window: The context window has been increased from 8,000 tokens to a massive 32,000 tokens, allowing Gemini to handle more complex queries and provide more contextually relevant responses.

Enhanced Performance: The Gemini 1.5 Flash is designed for faster processing and lower input/output costs compared to its predecessor.

Wider Language Support: The new model is available in 40 languages across 230 countries, further expanding Gemini's global reach.

Informative Response Links: Gemini now displays additional information on related topics within its generated responses, along with source links presented in a convenient preview box.

Gemini Arrives in Google Messages for Europe

In a separate announcement, Google is rolling out Gemini integration in Google Messages for users in the European Economic Area (EEA), the UK, and Switzerland. This integration will leverage the expanded language support offered by the Gemini 1.5 Flash update.