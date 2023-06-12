Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro leaks reveal massive camera upgrade, new thermometer sensor; check details

Google Pixel 8 series is expected to come with a major camera upgrade. Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will likely launch globally later this year. Ahead of the launch, the two Google handsets' camera details have surfaced online. These smartphones will be the successor of the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro which were launched in India at Rs 59,999 and Rs 84,999 respectively.

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro leaked camera details

As per a report by Android Authority, Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro will come with upgraded camera hardware. The cameras are tipped to be upgraded with Samsung ISOCELL GN2 sensor, a 50MP sensor that offers up to 100MP imaging. The 1/1.12-inch sensor is designed to capture good low-light images as it can capture more light. For the unversed, Pixel 7 Pro comes with a 50MP Octa PD Quad Bayer wide camera.

The report further reveals that the handsets will come with support for Staggered HDR. It will reduce the delay between the frames and will speed up the capturing process in HDR mode. The Pixel 8 Pro is expected to come with a 64MP Sony IMX787 ultrawide angle camera sensor, just like the primary sensor on Pixel 7A. On the other hand, Pixel 8 might come with a Sony IMX386 ultrawide angle sensor.

In terms of telephoto lens, the Pro model is likely to come with a 48MP sensor, just like its predecessor. The selfie camera is also expected to remain the same at 11MP, just like Pixel 7 series.

The report further adds that Pixel 8 Pro is likely to get a new 8x8 ToF VL53L8 sensor for improved autofocus.

A report by GSMArena reveals that the Pro model will also come with a thermometer sensor on the back, placed right under the circular LED Flash inside the camera island. It is rumoured to help users measure body temperature.

The Pixel 8 series is also expected to come with a new adaptive torch that automatically adjusts the LED flash intensity for better image/ video capture. Scene segmentation will allow selective AI processing of different parts of the image.

Also Read:

CoWIN data breach: MoS IT says the leaked data is from ‘previously breached/ stolen data’

Religious conversion via online games: Prime accused arrested in Thane; MoS reacts

‘We should not consider Sam Altman anything other than an important man in AI’: MoS IT