Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro storage and colour options tipped online; check details here

Google’s upcoming Pixel 8 series, which might include Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro models, is expected to debut globally in October. Ahead of the launch, several leaks about the specifications of these smartphones have surfaced online. Expected storage and colour variants of Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro are shared by a German site called WinFuture.

Google Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro expected storage, colour variants

As per the report, Pixel 8 is likely to offer 128GB and 256GB internal storage variants. This is similar to what its predecessor Pixel 7 offered. As for the colour, Pixel 8 is rumoured to be available in three colour variants: Licorice, Peony and Sky.

Google Pixel 8 Pro, on the other hand, is expected to be available in 128GB, 256GB and 512GB internal storage variants. The handset it likely to launch in three colour options: Licorice, Porcelain and Sky.

Google Pixel 8 expected specifications, price

As per the tipster Yogesh Brar, Google Pixel 8 is expected to feature a 6.17-inch FHD+ OLED display that offers up to 120Hz refresh rate display. It is likely to be powered by the Google’s in-house Tensor G3 chipset and offer 8GB RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

In terms of camera, the smartphone might come with a dual rear camera setup that includes 50MP primary sensor that supports OIS and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. Pixel 8 is likely to feature an 11MP front facing camera. It is expected to run on Android 14.

Google Pixel 8



- 6.17" FHD+ OLED, 120Hz

- Google Tensor G3 SoC

- 8GB RAM, 128/256GB storage

- Camera: 50MP (GN2) (OIS) + 12MP UW

- Selfie: 11MP

- Android 14

- Ultrasonic FP

- 4,485mah battery, 24W wired/ 12W wireless



Launch: Early October

Price: $649/699 July 10, 2023

Google Pixel 8 is likely to house a 4,485 mAh battery that supports 24W charging support.

In terms of pricing, Brar hinted that Google Pixel 8 is expected to be priced in the range of $649 - $699 (approx Rs 53,000-57,000). Notably, Google Pixel 7 was launched at Rs 59,999 in India.

Google Pixel 8 Pro is likely to come with a 6.7-inch display that might offer a 120Hz refresh rate and the same Tensor G3 chipset as Pixel 8. For photography, the smartphone is expected to come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP primary sensor, a 64MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 48MP telephoto lens. It might sport a 11MP selfie camera, just like its predecessor Pixel 7 Pro.

