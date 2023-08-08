OnePlus Open foldable smartphone might cost less than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold5 in India

Just like Google and Samsung, OnePlus is set to launch its first foldable smartphone globally. As per the previous reports, the launch was earlier scheduled for August end but is now delayed. Ahead of the launch, India pricing of OnePlus Open has surfaced on the internet that hints that it might cost less than Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 that is launched at a starting price of Rs 1,64,999 in India.

OnePlus foldable smartphone expected India price

As per a tipster Yogesh Brar, the rumoured OnePlus Open will be priced under Rs 1,20,000 in India. He wrote that OnePlus has the “strongest lineup this year”. Apart from OnePlus Open, the tipster also listed that Nord CE 3 Lite is priced under Rs 20,000, Nord CE 3 is priced under Rs 30,000, OnePlus Nord 3 is priced under Rs 40,000 and OnePlus 11R is priced under Rs 50,000 in India.

Out of all brands, OnePlus has the strongest lineup this year



- Nord CE 3 Lite : Under ₹20k



- Nord CE 3 : Under ₹30k



- Nord 3 : Under ₹40k



- OnePlus 11R : Under ₹50k



- OnePlus 11 : Under ₹60k



- OnePlus Open : Under ₹1.2L August 7, 2023

OnePlus Open launch

OnePlus Open was expected to launch globally on August 29 in New York, but it has now been delayed. However, tipster Max Jambor revealed on X, formerly known as Twitter, that earlier OnePlus was planning to use BOE panels but because of some issue, the company has decided to switch to Samsung instead, which has led to the delay. The new launch date has not been announced yet.

OnePlus Open expected specifications

OnePlus Open is likely to feature a 7.8-inch primary display and a 6.3-inch cover display. Both the displays might offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The foldable smartphone is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and offer up to 16GB RAM and 512GB storage.

In terms of camera, the outer display is likely to feature a 20MP front facing camera for selfies and video calls. The internal display is expected to sport a 32MP camera that sits in the top left corner.

OnePlus Open is expected to house a dual rear camera, which includes a 50MP primary sensor and a 48MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

As for the battery, the foldable smartphone might be equipped with a 4,800 mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging. It is likely to run on OxygenOS 13.1 based on Android 14.

