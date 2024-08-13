Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold with a 48MP triple rear camera setup launched in India; Check price, specs

Google has launched its first ever foldable smartphone called Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold in India at the Made by Google event. The highlights of the smartphone include Tensor G4 chipset, an 8-inch inner display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 48MP tripe rear camera setup. It will go on sale in India on Flipkart.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold India price

Pixel 9 Pro Fold is priced at Rs 1,72,999 in India. Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is launched in just two color options, Obsidian and Porcelain.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold specifications

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold comes with an 8-inch Super Actua Flex display on the inside with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,700 nits of peak brightness and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass. The outer display is 6.3-inch Actua display with 120Hz refresh rate and the same peak brightness. The hinge of the smartphone is made from “multi-alloy steel” that has “an aluminum alloy cover”.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold is powered by Tensor G4 chipset and offers up to 16 GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. In terms of camera, it comes with a triple rear camera setup that includes 48MP primary camera, a 10.5MP ultrawide and a 10.8MP 5x telephoto camera. There are then two 10MP sensors on the outer and inner displays for selfies, video calls, and Face Unlock.

In terms of AI features, it comes with a new “Add Me” feature, and “Made You Look,” feature that uses the outer display to keep someone’s attention while taking a picture from the inner display. You can use Gemini with Split Screen on the Pixel 9 Pro Fold to do more things at once and get more done throughout your day.

The foldable smartphone houses a 4,650 mAh battery that can last up to “24+ hours”. It also comes with IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. Google has promised to offer 7 years of OS and security updates for Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold.