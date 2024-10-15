scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Google Pixel 9 Pro pre-orders open in India on October 17; see price, features and colour options

Feedback

Google Pixel 9 Pro pre-orders open in India on October 17; see price, features and colour options

The Google Pixel 9 Pro is set to arrive in India with pre-orders starting this week, bringing flagship features and the latest in Google’s technology.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Google Pixel 9 Pro launched in India Google Pixel 9 Pro launched in India

Following its global launch in August alongside the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Google Pixel 9 Pro will finally be available for pre-orders in India. Starting October 17 at 12 PM IST, Indian customers can secure the flagship phone via Flipkart. Previously confirmed by Google, the Pixel 9 Pro will be priced at ₹1,09,999 for the 16GB + 256GB model and offered in four colour options: Hazel, Porcelain, Rose Quartz, and Obsidian.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Features and Specifications

The Pixel 9 Pro boasts a 6.3-inch SuperActua (LTPO) OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (1,280 x 2,856 pixels) and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. For peak outdoor brightness, the display reaches up to 3,000 nits. Powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G4 SoC and secured with the Titan M2 security chipset, the Pixel 9 Pro runs on the latest Android 14 straight out of the box.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Pixel 9 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom. Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the 42-megapixel front camera, designed for high-quality video calls and detailed selfies.

The device is equipped with a robust 4,700mAh battery, supporting 45W wired charging and Qi wireless charging, catering to users who need dependable battery life. The Pixel 9 Pro is IP68-rated, ensuring resistance against dust and water. For connectivity, the phone includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Google Cast, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, it offers advanced navigation capabilities with support for GPS, Dual Band GNSS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC.

Pre-Orders Begin October 17

Google has confirmed that pre-orders for the Pixel 9 Pro will go live on October 17 via Flipkart. Customers can choose from a range of colours that align with the premium design of the Pixel series, providing options to suit various style preferences.

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Oct 15, 2024, 11:04 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement