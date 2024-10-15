Google Pixel 9 Pro pre-orders open in India on October 17; see price, features and colour options

Following its global launch in August alongside the Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold, the Google Pixel 9 Pro will finally be available for pre-orders in India. Starting October 17 at 12 PM IST, Indian customers can secure the flagship phone via Flipkart. Previously confirmed by Google, the Pixel 9 Pro will be priced at ₹1,09,999 for the 16GB + 256GB model and offered in four colour options: Hazel, Porcelain, Rose Quartz, and Obsidian.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Features and Specifications

The Pixel 9 Pro boasts a 6.3-inch SuperActua (LTPO) OLED display with a resolution of 1.5K (1,280 x 2,856 pixels) and a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. For peak outdoor brightness, the display reaches up to 3,000 nits. Powered by Google’s in-house Tensor G4 SoC and secured with the Titan M2 security chipset, the Pixel 9 Pro runs on the latest Android 14 straight out of the box.

In terms of camera capabilities, the Pixel 9 Pro packs a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide lens, and a 48-megapixel periscope telephoto lens offering 5x optical zoom. Selfie enthusiasts will appreciate the 42-megapixel front camera, designed for high-quality video calls and detailed selfies.

The device is equipped with a robust 4,700mAh battery, supporting 45W wired charging and Qi wireless charging, catering to users who need dependable battery life. The Pixel 9 Pro is IP68-rated, ensuring resistance against dust and water. For connectivity, the phone includes Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, Google Cast, and a USB Type-C port. Additionally, it offers advanced navigation capabilities with support for GPS, Dual Band GNSS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC.

Pre-Orders Begin October 17

Google has confirmed that pre-orders for the Pixel 9 Pro will go live on October 17 via Flipkart. Customers can choose from a range of colours that align with the premium design of the Pixel series, providing options to suit various style preferences.