Google Pixel 9 unveiled with slight design change, AI-powered features; see India pricing and full specs

Google has officially lifted the curtain on its latest smartphone, the Pixel 9, and it's packed with some impressive upgrades. Sporting a sleek and durable design, the Pixel 9 boasts powerful performance fueled by Google's advanced AI capabilities.

The Pixel 9 arrives with a fresh new look, celebrating the iconic Pixel Camera with a sculpted, thin profile and enhanced durability. Crafted from recycled materials, including a 100% recycled aluminium enclosure, the Pixel 9 is as environmentally conscious as it is stylish. The polished glass back beautifully contrasts with the satin metal finishes on the camera and frame, adding a touch of sophistication.

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 houses the latest Tensor G4 processor and an upgraded 12GB of RAM. The 6.3-inch Actua display is also significantly brighter than its predecessor, boasting a peak brightness of 2,700 nits. This will ensure stunning visuals even under direct sunlight.

The Pixel 9 features a 50MP main lens and a new 48MP Ultrawide camera with Macro Focus that allows for nice close-up shots. The front camera also gets an upgrade with auto-focus, ensuring sharper selfies.

Magic Editor leverages AI to simplify complex edits, allowing users to adjust backgrounds, move objects, and even magically expand images to capture more of the scene. The Add Me feature, releasing soon, will magically merge separate photos to ensure everyone is included in group shots.

Durability is a key focus for the Pixel 9. Featuring Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, the device is designed to withstand drops, scratches, and splashes. Google also promises a bigger, fast-charging, all-day battery, ensuring users can rely on their devices throughout the day.

The Pixel 9 is priced at Rs 79,999 and comes in four colours: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony.

Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL pre-orders start tomorrow via Flipkart and retail partners. It will be available on shelves starting August 22nd, with other devices becoming available later in the year.

Google Pixel 9 Full Specifications

Display: 6.3-inch (160 mm) Actua display, 20:9 aspect ratio, 1080 x 2424 OLED at 422 PPI, Smooth Display (60-120Hz), Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass, Up to 1800 nits (HDR) and up to 2700 nits (peak brightness), >2,000,000:1 contrast ratio, HDR support, Full 24-bit depth for 16 million colours

Dimensions and Weight: 6.0 height x 2.8 width x 0.3 depth (in), 152.8 height x 72.0 width x 8.5 depth (mm), 7.0 oz, 198 g

Battery and Charging: 24+ hour battery life, Up to 100-hour battery life with Extreme Battery Saver, Typical 4700 mAh, Minimum 4558 mAh, Fast charging – up to 55% in about 30 minutes using Google 45W USB-C® Charger (sold separately), Fast wireless charging (Qi-certified), Battery Share

Memory and Storage: 12 GB RAM, 128 GB / 256 GB

Processor: Google Tensor G4, Titan M2 security coprocessor

Security: Google VPN at no extra cost, End-to-end security designed by Google, Multi-layer hardware security: Tensor security core, certified Titan M2 security chip, and Trusty (Trusted Execution Environment), Anti-malware and anti-phishing protection, Spam protection in Google Phone and Messages

Camera Summary: Advanced dual rear camera system: 50 MP wide, 48 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus, Super Res Zoom up to 8x, Optical quality at 0.5x, 1x, 2x

Rear Camera: Wide Camera: 50 MP Octa PD wide camera, ƒ/1.68 aperture, 82° field of view, 1/1.31" image sensor size, Super Res Zoom up to 8x; Ultrawide Camera: 48 MP Quad PD ultrawide camera with autofocus, ƒ/1.7 aperture, 123° field of view, 1/2.55" image sensor size; Single-zone LDAF (laser detect autofocus) sensor, Spectral and flicker sensor, Optical + electronic image stabilisation on wide

Front Camera: 10.5 MP Dual PD selfie camera with autofocus, ƒ/2.2 aperture, 95° ultrawide field of view

Video Features: 4K video recording at 24/30/60 FPS, 1080p video recording at 24/30/60 FPS, Dual exposure on wide camera, Digital video zoom up to 7x, Front Camera: 4K video recording at 30/60 FPS, Audio Magic Eraser, Macro Focus Video, 10-bit HDR video, Cinematic Blur, Cinematic Pan, Slo-mo video support up to 240 FPS, 4K timelapse with stabilisation, Astrophotography timelapse, Night Sight timelapse, Optical image stabilisation for video, Fused video stabilisation, Cinematic Pan video stabilisation (4K, 1080p), Locked video stabilisation (4K, 1080p), Active video stabilization (1080p), Video formats: HEVC (H.265), AVC (H.264)

Audio: Stereo recording, Speech enhancement, Wind noise reduction, Audio zoom

Materials & Durability: Scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 cover glass, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 polished back with satin finish metal frame, IP68 dust and water resistance, Fingerprint-resistant coating, Made with at least 20% recycled materials based on product weight, aluminium in the housing is 100% recycled content, 100% plastic-free packaging

Colours: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, Peony

Operating System: Launched with Android 14

Authentication: Fingerprint Unlock, Face Unlock, Pattern, PIN, password

Safety: [All] Emergency SOS, Crisis Alerts, Car Crash Detection, Safety Check, Emergency Location Service, Emergency Contacts & Medical Info, Android Earthquake Alerts System