Google unleashes AI powerhouse Pixel 9 series, expands after-sales support and retail presence in India

Google has made a significant push into the Indian smartphone market, unveiling its latest AI-powered Pixel 9 series devices, expanding its after-sales service network, and broadening its retail presence across the country.

Pixel 9 Series

At the heart of Google's announcement lies the Pixel 9 series, featuring the standard Pixel 9 and two Pro variants: the Pixel 9 Pro (6.3-inch) and the Pixel 9 Pro XL (6.8-inch). These phones boast an elevated design philosophy inspired by Gemini, Google's latest design language. The iconic Pixel camera bar takes centre stage, showcasing Google's commitment to delivering exceptional mobile photography experiences.

The Pixel 9 Pro and Pixel 9 Pro XL stand out with their stunning Super Actua displays, offering vibrant colours and impressive brightness. The new 42MP front camera guarantees sharper and brighter low-light selfies, a significant upgrade from previous Pixel models.

The standard Pixel 9 also boasts a best-in-class 6.3-inch Actua display, offering a 35% increase in brightness compared to its predecessor, the Pixel 8. The camera system has received a substantial upgrade, inheriting the same main and ultrawide lenses found in the Pro models. Additionally, the front camera now features auto-focus, ensuring sharper selfies. Perhaps most impressive is the Pixel 9's battery life, offering approximately 20% more juice during active use compared to the Pixel 8.

Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, and Pixel 9 Pro XL will be priced at Rs 79,999, Rs 1,09,999, and Rs 1,24,999 respectively in India.

The launch offers for these Pixel phones are:

Up to 1 year of Google One AI Premium subscription with Pixel 9 devices

Bank offer of up to INR 10,000, and 12 months of no-cost EMI, available with ICICI Bank cards

Interest-free affordability offers up to 18 months, available on Bajaj finance

Tensor G4

Powering the entire Pixel 9 family, including the highly anticipated Pixel 9 Pro Fold, is Google's new Tensor G4 chip. This powerful processor is Google's most efficient to date, designed to enhance everyday tasks such as opening apps and browsing the web.

Created in collaboration with Google DeepMind, the Tensor G4 is optimised for advanced AI models and is the first to run Gemini Nano with Multimodality. This innovative technology allows the Pixel 9 series to understand and process text, images, and audio simultaneously, opening up a new world of possibilities for AI-powered features.

Gemini Live

Google is also introducing Gemini Live, available on the Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. This groundbreaking feature enables natural, hands-free conversations with Google's AI assistant, Gemini, directly from your phone or Pixel Buds. Whether you need help planning your day, making repairs, or brainstorming ideas, Gemini Live offers a new level of intuitive, conversational assistance.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold

The Pixel 9 Pro Fold joins the Pixel 9 lineup, offering Google's largest phone display in an incredibly thin foldable form factor. Combining Google's hardware and software prowess, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold boasts a sleek design, an advanced camera system, and the power of the Tensor G4 processor.

The camera system is particularly noteworthy, featuring an ultra-thin triple rear camera setup and earning the title of the best camera on any foldable phone. The ultrawide camera supports Macro Focus for great close-ups, and both front cameras support Face Unlock for added convenience.

Pixel 9 Pro Fold will be priced at Rs 1,72,999 in India.

Pixel Buds Pro 2

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 are Google's latest wireless earbuds, built specifically to harness the power of Gemini. Equipped with a custom-designed Tensor A1 chip, these earbuds deliver exceptional audio performance and seamless integration with Google's AI assistant.

The Pixel Buds Pro 2 features redesigned ergonomics for maximum comfort and a secure fit. Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal 2.0, powered by the Tensor A1 chip, cancels up to twice as much noise as its predecessor. With Gemini integration, users can enjoy a hands-free, eyes-free virtual AI assistant at their fingertips.

Pixel Buds Pro 2 will be priced at Rs. 22,900 in India.

Pixel Watch 3

Google's flagship smartwatch, the Pixel Watch 3, has also received significant updates, boasting a larger display, improved battery life, and a comprehensive suite of fitness and recovery tools. The Pixel Watch 3 comes in two sizes – 41mm and a new 45mm option – catering to a wider range of wrist sizes.

Both models showcase advanced Actua displays that are twice as bright as the previous generation, offering a peak brightness of 2,000 nits for exceptional outdoor visibility. The displays are also larger thanks to smaller bezels, with the 45mm model featuring 40% more screen and the 41mm offering 10% more screen compared to the Pixel Watch 2.

Battery life has also been significantly improved thanks to the more efficient displays, Wear OS 5, and a power-efficient hybrid architecture. A new Battery Saver Mode extends battery life up to 36 hours without sacrificing health and fitness tracking or essential safety features.

ixel Watch 3 41mm will be priced at Rs 39,990 and the all-new Pixel Watch 3 45mm will be priced at Rs 43,990. Only the WiFi versions will be available in India.

Expanding the Pixel Experience in India

Beyond the new devices, Google is making a concerted effort to enhance the Pixel experience for Indian consumers. The company announced the opening of three Google-owned Walk-in Centers in collaboration with Flipkart's service arm, F1 Info Solutions and Services Private Limited. These centres, located in Delhi, Bengaluru, and soon Mumbai, will provide Pixel owners with exceptional service and support, offering repairs, replacements, and assistance with queries.

To further expand its reach, Google is partnering with Croma and Reliance Retail to bring its Pixel devices to offline locations. Starting with the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, consumers will be able to experience and purchase Pixel products at approximately 150 Croma and Reliance Retail stores across 15 cities in India.

With the launch of the AI-powered Pixel 9 series, expanded after-sales support, broader retail presence, and price reductions on previous Pixel models, Google is signalling its strong commitment to the Indian smartphone market.

The Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro XL, which will go on sale starting 22 August. While Flipkart remains the company’s online retail partner, Google will bring its family of Pixel devices to offline locations for the many who prefer experiencing products in real life before purchasing. Pixel products will be present in about 150 Croma and Reliance Retail stores in over 15 cities across India.

Google also announced a reduction in prices of its earlier generation of Pixel phones: