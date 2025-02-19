Google Pixel 9a: Leaks reveal design, specs, and expected launch date

Google has never been good with keeping its upcoming launches a secret, and it seems like the Pixel 9a is no exception. Pixel 9a, the affordable alternative to the flagship Pixel 9 series, has leaked once again, giving us a fair idea of what to expect with the design, cameras, even the colours, in a report via German publication WinFuture.

Design and Display

The Pixel 9a is expected to receive a notable design refresh, moving away from the visor-like camera island seen on previous A-series models. Instead, it will sport a flat rear camera module, making it more in line with the premium Pixel 9 series. The device is reportedly slightly larger than its predecessor, likely to accommodate a bigger 6.3" display.

The phone will be available in four colour options: Iris (Blue), Obsidian (Black), Peony (Pink), and Porcelain (White), matching the colour palette of the Pixel 9 series. The Pixel 9a is also expected to feature an IP68 water and dust resistance rating, making it more durable than previous A-series models.

Google is also expected to upgrade the materials used in the Pixel 9a’s build, replacing the plastic back of the Pixel 8a with a glass back and a metal frame, giving it a more premium feel.

The 6.3" OLED display will come with a 120Hz refresh rate, improved 1,800 nits of brightness, and a peak brightness of 2,700 nits for outdoor usage and HDR10+ content. This would mark a significant upgrade over its predecessor.

Performance and Software

At its core, the Pixel 9a will be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 SoC, the same chipset powering the flagship Pixel 9 series. Although we can expect Google to manually underclock the chipset and make it less powerful compared to the Pixel 9 series. Accompanying the chipset will be 8GB of RAM and two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. Security features will include Google’s Titan M2 security chip, ensuring enhanced protection.

The Pixel 9a will ship with Android 15 out of the box, making it Google's first smartphone to launch with the latest software. Additionally, the device is expected to receive seven years of software updates, which aligns with Google’s recent commitment to long-term support for its devices.

Camera System

The Pixel 9a is rumoured to feature a 48MP primary camera, which is actually a downgrade from the 64MP sensor found in the Pixel 8a. However, in typical Google fashion, we can expect some AI-powered processing to give the sensor a boost. The secondary 13MP ultra-wide camera remains unchanged from its predecessor.

On the front, users can expect a 13MP selfie camera, which will likely retain Google’s computational photography features to enhance portrait shots and video calls.

Battery and Charging

One of the standout features of the Pixel 9a is expected to be its significantly larger 5,100mAh battery, making it the largest battery ever in a Pixel smartphone. This would mark a 13% increase over the 4,492mAh battery found in the Pixel 8a.

Charging speeds, however, are expected to remain unchanged, with 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging support. Some leaks suggest that Google might introduce slight improvements in wired charging efficiency, though this remains unconfirmed.

Expected Pricing and Availability

The Pixel 9a is expected to be priced at $499 (approximately ₹42,000 in India) for the 128GB variant, maintaining the same price as its predecessor despite significant upgrades. In Europe, the base variant is expected to start at €499.

If leaks are accurate, Google will officially launch the Pixel 9a on March 19, with sales commencing on March 26.