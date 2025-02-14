Apple February 19 launch event: From new iPhone SE to MacBook Air and iPad, here's what to expect

Apple is gearing up for its first major product launch of the year, scheduled for Wednesday, February 19. CEO Tim Cook confirmed the date in a post on X, hinting at the event with the message, “Get ready to meet the newest member of the family,” along with an animated Apple logo. Although Apple has not officially disclosed the details of the launch, all indications point towards a long-awaited update to the iPhone SE, the budget-friendly iPhone that has not seen a refresh since 2022.

The iPhone SE, known for its older design featuring a small 4.7-inch screen and a physical Home button, is anticipated to undergo a significant redesign. Leaks suggest the new model may have a larger display, the elimination of the Home button, and the introduction of Face ID replacing Touch ID, giving it a look similar to recent iPhone models. Reports also indicate that the device will be powered by Apple’s A18 chip, which could support Apple Intelligence, a suite of AI-powered features. There is speculation that it may include Apple’s first in-house cellular modem, potentially reducing its dependency on Qualcomm. The new iPhone SE is rumoured to feature a USB-C port instead of the traditional Lightning port, aligning with Apple’s shift towards universal charging standards, and might also include an Action button, currently found on the iPhone 15 Pro models and later. Some reports suggest that Apple might not use the iPhone SE branding; instead, it could be launched as the iPhone 16E, aligning it with the upcoming iPhone 16 series.

Besides the iPhone SE, Apple might also announce updated versions of the MacBook Air and iPad Air. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported that Apple’s stock of these devices is depleting, indicating that refreshed models are imminent. If announced, the new MacBook Air is expected to feature an M4 chip for enhanced performance and efficiency, while the iPad Air may be upgraded with an M3 chip. Apple is also working on a refreshed entry-level iPad, which could be equipped with either an A16 Bionic or A17 Pro chip. However, no significant design changes are expected for these devices.

Another intriguing rumour is the potential preview of an Apple smart home hub, which could compete with Amazon’s Echo Show or Google’s Nest Hub. Although not expected to launch until late 2025, Apple has a history of previewing major products well in advance. Reports suggest this device could resemble a HomePod with a screen, featuring a 6-inch or 7-inch display, an A18 chip, and support for Apple Intelligence. It could serve as a control centre for smart home devices, facilitate FaceTime calls, and handle other everyday tasks. Gurman has described it as Apple’s most significant release of the year, marking a key step in Apple’s broader smart home strategy.

Despite speculation sparked by Cook’s teaser post featuring a circular Apple logo, it seems unlikely that Apple will announce a second-generation AirTag at this event. Gurman has dismissed the theory, suggesting that Apple would not highlight a $29 accessory in a major announcement. While an AirTag 2 is reportedly in development, it is expected to launch in mid-2025. The new AirTag is rumoured to have a more tamper-proof speaker, an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip with a longer range, and improved integration with the Apple Vision Pro headset.

As February 19 approaches, the new iPhone SE appears to be the highlight of Apple’s event. However, the potential announcements of new Mac and iPad models, or a surprise preview of Apple’s smart home ambitions, suggest there could be more in store. As always, Apple remains tight-lipped about its plans, but it won't be long before the details are revealed.