Google Pixel 9 Pro review: A compact powerhouse

The Google Pixel 9 Pro aims to deliver a flagship experience with a harmonious blend of performance, design, and advanced AI capabilities. Positioned between the standard Pixel 9 and the larger Pixel 9 Pro XL, it seeks to cater to users desiring high-end features without the bulk of an oversized device. This review evaluates whether the Pixel 9 Pro justifies its premium price tag in the competitive smartphone market.

Design and Build: Premium Yet Manageable

The Pixel 9 Pro features a 6.3-inch Super Actua LTPO OLED display, offering a resolution of 1280 x 2856 pixels and an adaptive 1–120Hz refresh rate. Its dimensions of 152.8 x 72 x 8.5 mm and weight of 199 grams make it more compact and lighter than the Pro XL variant, facilitating easier one-handed use. The polished aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back provide a premium feel and durability. The distinctive camera bar design remains a hallmark, though it may polarise opinions.

Performance: AI-Driven Efficiency

Powered by the Google Tensor G4 chipset, the Pixel 9 Pro is optimised for AI-centric tasks. It comes with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and storage options of 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB, ensuring smooth multitasking and ample space for data. The Tensor G4’s integration enhances on-device AI functionalities, contributing to efficient performance and intelligent power management.

Software: Pure Android with Advanced AI

Running on Android 14, the Pixel 9 Pro offers a clean and intuitive user interface. The integration of Gemini, Google’s latest AI system, introduces features like live transcription, contextual suggestions, and enhanced image processing. These AI-driven enhancements elevate the user experience, making daily interactions more seamless and personalised.

Camera: Computational Photography Excellence

The Pixel 9 Pro boasts a versatile camera system:

• 50MP wide sensor

• 48MP ultrawide lens

• 48MP telephoto lens with 5× optical zoom

The 42MP front camera ensures high-quality selfies and video calls. The Tensor G4’s computational photography capabilities enhance features like Night Sight, HDR+, and the new “Add Me” function, which intelligently integrates users into group photos. The camera performance is exceptional, delivering sharp, vibrant images across various lighting conditions.

Battery and Charging: Reliable Endurance

Equipped with a 4700mAh battery, the Pixel 9 Pro offers reliable battery life, comfortably lasting a full day of moderate to heavy use. It supports 27W wired charging and 21W wireless charging, facilitating quick power top-ups. While the charging speeds are competitive, it’s noteworthy that the device does not include a charger in the box, aligning with current industry trends.

Design: Distinctive and Functional

The Pixel 9 Pro’s design is both distinctive and functional. The camera bar provides a unique aesthetic and houses the advanced camera system effectively. The polished aluminium frame and Gorilla Glass Victus 2 back offer durability and a premium feel. However, the design may not appeal to everyone, and the lack of a compact form factor might be a consideration for some users.

Verdict: Premium Investment

In India, the Pixel 9 Pro is priced starting at ₹1,09,999 for the 256GB variant. This positions it alongside other flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro. While the price reflects its premium features, AI integration, and camera capabilities, it may be a significant investment for budget-conscious consumers.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro stands as a balanced powerhouse, offering cutting-edge performance, exceptional camera capabilities, and AI-driven software enhancements. Its design is distinctive, and the size is more manageable compared to larger flagships, catering to users seeking a premium experience without the bulk. However, the premium price point may be a consideration for some. For those prioritising AI innovation, superior photography, and a pure Android experience, the Pixel 9 Pro is a compelling choice.