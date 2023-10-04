Google Pixel Watch 2 unveiled: Bigger battery, faster charging and more; see India pricing and specs

Google's Pixel Watch made a statement last year, shedding light on the lacklustre state of silicon development in the wearables industry. It did so by adopting an outdated system-on-chip, the Samsung Exynos 9110 from 2018, which was a rather critical commentary on the competition at the time. Fast forward to this year, and Google has made a significant change by choosing Qualcomm's new quad-core Snapdragon Wear 5100, complemented by a Cortex M33 co-processor, 32GB eMMC flash storage, and 2GB of RAM.

The key selling point of the 5110 is its impressive power efficiency, even if it doesn't top the charts in speed, making it an ideal choice for Pixel Watch users.

Additionally, the battery capacity has been slightly increased to 306 mAh, and it now charges to full in five minutes less than the previous model. You can even get a 50 per cent charge in just 30 minutes.

Google is highlighting its commitment to delivering 24 hours of usage on a single charge, especially with the always-on display active, which is a significant improvement over the first model that struggled to reach half of that duration in our testing.

Despite the buzz surrounding new features, many aspects have remained consistent with the previous generation. The case size (41mm) and thickness (12.3mm) appear unchanged visually, but the watch is five grams lighter than its predecessor. The crystal covering the display has been redesigned but retains similarities with Gorilla Glass 5. Behind this crystal, you'll find the same 320ppi AMOLED display with DCI-P3 colour and a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Connectivity options have also remained the same, with 4G, UMTS, Bluetooth 5.0, and WiFi 4 mirroring the prior model's capabilities.

Pixel Watch 2 can be pre-ordered for Rs 39,900 on Flipkart in India.

