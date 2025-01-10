Google Pixel’s January 2025 update brings fixes and security enhancements; see details

Google has started rolling out the January 2025 software update for Pixel devices, addressing various bugs and vulnerabilities while improving functionality. Announced on the company’s support page, the update is available for the Pixel 9 series and older models running Android 15.

Key Fixes and Improvements

The update, build number AP4A.250105.002, resolves several reported issues. It includes:

• Audio Fixes: Resolves delays and stability issues in audio playback for apps on the Pixel 9 series, Pixel 8 series, and Pixel Tablet.

• Camera Stability: Addresses a bug that caused camera errors when switching to a connected camera in specific conditions.

• Display Issues: Fixes flashing lines appearing on screens under certain conditions.

• Pixel Launcher: Corrects a theme-related issue affecting icon colours in the Pixel Launcher.

A Google community manager confirmed these updates, adding that the patch also strengthens the security framework of eligible devices.

Security Enhancements

The update includes security patches for multiple vulnerabilities. These include:

• CVE-2023-33111: A Qualcomm audio component flaw.

• CVE-2023-28583 and CVE-2023-33038: Issues in Qualcomm’s closed-source components.

All three vulnerabilities were rated as moderate in severity, ensuring enhanced security across Pixel devices.

Update Availability and Size

The update is approximately 92MB for the Pixel 9 series, though the size may vary depending on the model. Eligible devices include:

• Google Pixel 9 Series

• Google Pixel 8 Series

• Google Pixel Tablet

• Google Pixel Fold

• Google Pixel 7 Series

• Google Pixel 6 Series

Pixel 4a users also benefit, with a free battery replacement programme announced for eligible devices.

How to Update

Users can check for the update by navigating to Settings > Software Update on their Pixel devices. It is being rolled out in phases and may take a few days to reach all users.