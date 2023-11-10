Google reveals plans to make AI chatbot Bard as popular as YouTube, Google Search

Google has unveiled its ambitious plans for its experimental chatbot, Bard. The tech giant sees Bard as a pathway to creating another product with a user base of two billion, a feat that only a handful of products have achieved so far.

Bard, the company’s artificial intelligence (AI) powered chatbot, is designed to help users brainstorm and fetch information from the internet in a customised fashion. The chatbot's product lead Jack Krawczyk claimed that the goal is to make AI more accessible and useful to the everyday consumer. He shared these insights during an interview at the Reuters NEXT conference in New York.

Google Assistant with Bard

One of the key strategies involves integrating Bard’s capabilities with Google Assistant, a popular tool used by millions for setting timers and fulfilling commands. The integration, which will initially be available on mobile devices, is expected to introduce AI to a broader audience.

The move is part of Google’s broader ambition to expand the use of AI. Its parent company, Alphabet, already boasts six products, including Google Search and YouTube, each with billions of users.

Growing Competition

However, the AI space is becoming increasingly competitive. Amazon has plans to upgrade its Alexa assistant with similar generative AI capabilities, and OpenAI has recently added voice commands to its ChatGPT tool.

Despite the competition, a Reuters report cited data from Similar Web claiming that Bard’s web traffic grew by 2 per cent in October to 8.7 million, indicating a shift in how consumers gather information. However, Bard has faced some challenges, such as hallucinating. Essentially, the chatbot makes up non-existent content. In one such example, the chat bot showed messages that didn’t exist when asked to analyse content in a user’s Gmail inbox.

Google claims it is committed to improving Bard’s helpfulness and learning how to accommodate large numbers of users effectively. The company is not currently focusing on monetization opportunities like a subscription model or ads.

