Google rolls out Gemini Live voice chat feature to all Android users: How to use

Google has expanded the availability of Gemini Live, its two-way voice chat feature for its Gemini AI chatbot, to all Android users. The feature, previously exclusive to Gemini Advanced users with a Google One AI Premium subscription, now allows all Android users to engage in voice conversations with the AI.

Basic Functionality for Free Users

While Gemini Live is now accessible to everyone on Android, only the basic version is available in the free tier. Users will not have access to the ten different voices offered in the paid version.

Android users with the Gemini app will see a new waveform icon next to the microphone and camera icons at the bottom right of the screen. Tapping this icon activates Gemini Live, enabling two-way voice communication with the AI.

The full-screen interface resembles a phone call, with a sound wave pattern and hold and end buttons. Users can interrupt the AI using the hold button to ask new questions or change the conversation's direction.

Comparison with ChatGPT Advanced Voice Mode

While Gemini Live offers fluent and responsive speech, it lacks the emotional expressiveness and nuanced reactions of ChatGPT's Advanced Voice Mode.

How to Use Gemini Live

Download and install the Gemini app on your Android device.

Open the app and locate the waveform icon at the bottom right.

Tap the icon and accept the terms and conditions.

Start speaking to initiate a conversation with the AI.