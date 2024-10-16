Google starts rolling out Android 15; new update offers better privacy, theft detection to Pixels

Google has officially started rolling out Android 15 to Pixel devices, bringing a lot of new features that make smartphones safer, more private, and more user-friendly. This update is rolling out to eligible Pixel phones and tablets.

One of the standout features of Android 15 is the new "private space" for apps. This feature is perfect for anyone who wants to keep certain apps—like social, dating, or banking apps—private. Apps in this space are completely hidden from recent apps, notifications, or device settings. To access these apps, you need extra authentication, and you can even hide the existence of the private space itself. This means users can feel more secure, knowing their private apps stay completely hidden.

For foldable phones and tablets, Android 15 makes multitasking much easier. Users can now pin and unpin the taskbar to quickly access their favorite apps whenever they need them. There's also a new app pairing feature that lets you pair two apps you use often, like a notes app and a browser, and access them with a single icon. This makes it more convenient to use both apps side by side on larger screens.

Theft Detection Lock

A key new addition is the Theft Detection Lock, which will benefit many Android users, not just those using the latest OS. This feature uses AI to detect if your phone has been stolen and automatically locks it to keep your information safe. Another useful feature, Remote Lock, lets you lock your phone using another Android device, your phone number, and a simple security check. This means if your phone goes missing, you have more ways to protect your data. Google says most devices running Android 10 or newer will get these features, and some users already have them.

Other features

The update also includes a new October Pixel feature drop, which adds Night Sight for Instagram to improve low-light photos and new controls for the Audio Magic Eraser tool to help remove unwanted sounds from videos. In the coming weeks, Google will add a feature that makes it easy to transfer media between a Pixel Tablet and a Pixel phone—just hold the devices next to each other to move your media.