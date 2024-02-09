Google takes on OpenAI’s GPT-4 with ‘Gemini’, a new AI that surpasses human experts, replacing Bard

Google has announced significant updates to its new artificial intelligence (AI), Gemini. Google CEO Sundar Pichai claimed that Gemini has evolved beyond just models to support an entire ecosystem that includes everyday products, APIs, and platforms aiding developers and businesses. The new Ultra 1.0 model will be taking on OpenAI's GPT-4 which powers the paid version of ChatGPT.

The Ultra 1.0 made its debut in December, setting new benchmarks in text, image, audio, and video. However, it will now be available as a part of a subscription plan for all users. Pichai claims that the new advanced language model Ultra 1.0, Gemini's first model, surpasses human experts on MMLU (massive multitask language understanding), a test of knowledge and problem-solving abilities across 57 subjects. Bard, launched last year, has been rebranded as Gemini.

Google claims that the new Gemini AI offers a unique collaborative experience with AI. Gemini Advanced, a new feature, provides access to Ultra 1.0, Google's most advanced AI model. It will excel at complex tasks such as coding, logical reasoning, and creative collaboration.

Gemini Advanced is included in the Google One AI Premium Plan priced at $19.99/month (roughly Rs 1,660), with a two-month free trial. A mobile app has also been launched alongside Gemini Advanced, designed to facilitate easy collaboration with Google AI.

