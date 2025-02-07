Google testing AI mode in search to answer all your 'open-ended' questions

Google is testing a new feature called 'AI Mode' in its Search function, aimed at making information retrieval more interactive and conversational. According to a report by 9to5Google, this feature is powered by Gemini 2.0 and is currently being tested internally with Google employees in the United States. It may be available to the public later this year.

AI Mode is tailored for open-ended and exploratory questions, moving beyond simple fact-finding. Unlike traditional search results that provide a list of links, this feature offers AI-generated summaries while still providing links for further exploration. The interface resembles a chatbot, allowing users to ask follow-up questions for a more dynamic experience.

The new AI Mode appears alongside existing search filters like Images, News, and Shopping. When selected, it provides an AI-driven response in a full-screen layout, replacing the typical '10 blue links.' Users can type or speak follow-up questions to refine their search results.

For example, instead of merely listing webpages about spaghetti servings, AI Mode can calculate how many boxes are required for a group, taking portion sizes into account. It can also offer detailed product comparisons or guide users through niche topics like aquascaping, while linking to relevant sources.

Google has been incorporating AI into its Search function for over a year, starting with AI Overviews that summarise search results at the top of the page. AI Mode builds on this by providing a more structured and interactive research approach.

This development comes amid rising competition in AI-powered search, with companies like OpenAI and Microsoft's Bing promoting their conversational AI models. Google CEO Sundar Pichai has indicated that 2025 will be a significant year for innovations in Search, and AI Mode could represent a major shift in how people find information online.

Currently, AI Mode is in the early testing phase, but if successful, it could fundamentally alter how billions of users interact with Google Search.