Google testing Gemini button on Android lock screen for potential AI functionality: Report

Google appears to be experimenting with a new lock screen button for Android that may enable users to quickly access AI-driven features, potentially related to the Gemini virtual assistant. According to an Android Authority report, the button was discovered in the Android 15 QPR1 Beta 2 update, although it is currently not visible or functional for testers. The new button, identifiable by a sparkle icon often associated with Gemini, could be an innovative addition to the ways users interact with AI on their devices.

The button was found as a hidden flag within the beta, suggesting it could be fully implemented in future updates. Screenshots shared by the publication show the button located beneath the fingerprint sensor on the lock screen, larger than the standard quick-access icons at the bottom corners. While the button doesn’t have an active function yet, it is speculated that it may eventually trigger the Gemini assistant or a new AI-powered feature.

Currently, Android users can access Google Assistant through various methods, such as pressing the power button, long-pressing the home button, swiping up from a corner, or using voice commands like “OK Google.” The addition of a dedicated lock screen button may provide an even quicker way to initiate AI interactions, though it could also serve to introduce new functionalities powered by Gemini.

This timing suggests that this feature may not be fully available until a later Android update, possibly Android 16, expected in mid-2025. It might offer a new interaction style akin to Apple’s Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 series, allowing users to access AI tools more seamlessly.

While the function of this potential Gemini button remains unconfirmed, it indicates Google’s ongoing interest in expanding AI capabilities within its ecosystem. If this feature is indeed in development, more details may be shared at Google’s next I/O event. For now, the company has not provided any official statements, and as with any early software discovery, it’s best to take these findings with a grain of salt until further updates are available.