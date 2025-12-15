Google tests AI-powered browser 'Disco,' which creates web apps from browser tabs

Google has announced an experiment-based AI browser dubbed “Disco.” This AI browser is powered by Google’s latest Gemini 3 model and supports features like “GenTabs” that transform browser tabs into interactive web applications. It will also allow users to create dynamic web apps with text prompts, making the browser task-oriented and more interactive than traditional browsers.

Google’s Disco browser: What it is, and how it works

According to Google’s blog post, the Disco browser is “designed to reimagine browsing and building for the modern web.” The tech giant says that it is currently testing Disco's core feature called “GenTabs,” which is built on Gemini 3. It analyses users’ opened tabs and chat history and creates interactive web applications tailored to their browsing habits. Users can also customise the experience of the generated web browser with text prompts.

Similar to Google Chrome, Disco is built on Chromium and offers a similar experience to browsing, opening tabs, using extensions, and navigating pages. However, it just includes AI-generated utilities embedded. With this new browser, users will not have to write any kind of code; simply describe the features and requirements in natural language. Once the AI-generated web app is here, users can suggest changes like layouts, visual appeal, features, and others via text prompts. Note that every AI-generated content will include links to the original web sources.

In the blog post, Google provided several examples of how the Disco browser can be used, such as web apps for building a meal plan, planning a trip to Japan, or helping elementary children learn about the planets.

Google Disco is currently available in Labs for macOS. Google said, “It’s early, and not everything will work perfectly.” Therefore, to get access, you’ll have to join the waitlist, since it's open for a small group of testers.