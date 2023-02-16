Google to bring redesigned Gboard soon with better customisations, privacy settings

Google is busy redesigning its official keyboard app Gboard. One of the major visual changes is a revamped toolbar, allowing customisation with more than four options, and the voice search button can finally be removed.

A new Privacy menu is also present in the settings of the app. The update with the new features and redesign is part of version 12.6.06.491625702, according to Android Police.

The keyboard app is available for both Android and iOS devices. It is one of the most popular keyboard apps on both platforms. Gboard offers a range of features including built-in Google search, GIF search, and a range of customization options.

Features of Gboard Keyboard App

Google Search Integration: One of the standout features of Gboard is its integration with Google search. With Gboard, you can search Google without leaving your keyboard. You can search for information, images, and even GIFs directly from the keyboard, and share them with your contacts without leaving the app you're using.

Emoji and GIF Search: Gboard also offers a comprehensive set of emojis and GIFs that you can easily search for and use in your messages. You can search for emojis by keyword or browse through different categories to find the perfect emoji for any occasion. Additionally, the app has a dedicated GIF search feature that allows you to search for and share GIFs directly from the keyboard.

Personalization Options: Gboard offers a range of personalization options that allow you to customize the keyboard to suit your preferences. You can choose from a variety of themes and colours, as well as different keyboard layouts and sizes. You can also create your own custom keyboard theme using a photo from your device's camera roll.

Language Support: Gboard supports over 100 languages, making it a great option for multilingual users. The app also offers multilingual typing, which allows you to switch between languages without having to change the keyboard.

Voice Typing: Gboard also includes a voice typing feature that allows you to dictate text instead of typing. This can be a great option for users who prefer not to type on their devices, or for those who want to dictate longer messages.

