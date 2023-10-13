Google to defend its generative AI users against intellectual property violations

Google has pledged to protect users of its generative artificial intelligence (AI) systems on Google Cloud and Workspace platforms against accusations of intellectual property violations. This move aligns Google with other tech giants like Microsoft and Adobe, who have made similar commitments.

Generative AI has been a significant area of investment for leading tech companies, including Google. These AI systems are trained using various works from writers, illustrators, and other copyright owners. However, this practice has sparked several lawsuits, with claimants arguing that their rights are violated both by the use of their work for training the AI and by the content generated by these systems. This new announcement by Google will let users rest easy. However, there are some conditions that need to be fulfilled to get Google's backing on copyright issues.

The company clarified that this protection would not apply if users intentionally create or use generated output to infringe others’ rights. The recent surge in lawsuits over generative AI has primarily targeted the companies owning these systems, including Google, rather than individual end users.

According to a report by Reuters, Google’s spokesperson stated that the company is the first in the industry to offer a comprehensive indemnity approach that covers both types of claims. This new policy applies to software like its Vertex AI development platform and Duet AI system, which generate text and images in Google Workspace and Cloud programs. However, the press release did not mention Google’s popular generative AI chatbot program, Bard.

Microsoft's commitment to its AI-users

Another leading AI company Microsoft had also offered similar assurance to the users of its AI tools. The software giant announced last month that it wil pay the legal damages on behalf of customers using its AI products. Similar to the conditions put forward by Google, any content that does not comply with the "guardrails and content filters" of Microsoft will not be eligible for this safety.

