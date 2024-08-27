Google to roll out Android 15 for Pixel phones in October prioritising stability: Report

In an unusual move, Google is delaying the stable release of Android 15 for its Pixel phones, despite plans to release the Android 15 source code next week. According to a source speaking to Android Authority, the update is expected to arrive sometime in October, potentially even mid-month, marking a significant departure from Google's historical practice of simultaneous release.

Traditionally, Google has rolled out major Android updates for Pixel devices in tandem with the source code release. This aligned with the company's practice of treating Pixel phones as reference devices for Android developers, often used for testing and development of new Android versions.

However, this year's timeline has been disrupted by the early launch of the Pixel 9 series. Released two months earlier than usual, the Pixel 9 phones shipped with Android 14 as Android 15 was not yet finalised.

While Pixel devices are consumer-oriented, their role as reference devices for developers has always been crucial. Testing and deploying updates is a complex process, and the Pixel team has shifted away from guaranteeing simultaneous release to prioritise stability and address potential bugs before public rollout.

The delay in the Android 15 rollout appears to be driven by this focus on stability. The source suggests that the extra time allows Google to thoroughly test and refine the update before it reaches Pixel users.

Google has remained tight-lipped on the actual release date. However, the Android 15 QPR1 beta program has already begun, offering a glimpse into features expected in the December 2024 Pixel Feature Drop.

The Android 15 stable update is expected to be available for a wide range of Pixel devices, including:

Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a

Pixel 7, 7 Pro, 7a

Pixel Tablet

Pixel Fold

Pixel 8, 8 Pro, 8a

Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, 9 Pro Fold