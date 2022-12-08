Google Top Searches 2022: From IPL to K.G.F, here's what Indians were most curious about

Google India has revealed its annual list of the most popular searches in India for 2022. The newer report shows that people were interested in a wide range of topics, including sport, entertainment, news, finance and technology. 'Indian Premier League' was on the top of the most searched list. In fact, sports dominated the search queries with six of the top 10 most searched options belonging to the world of sports.

A country obsessed with sports

The keywords T20 World Cup and Asia Cup reached an all-time high on Google Search. Football was not far behind with searches for the FIFA World Cup alongside the Indian Super League. On a global level, India dominated the sports search trends, securing all five top slots in the trending matches list.

Trending 'Near me' searches

Trending ‘near me’ queries showed people stepping out to explore their interests, with terms such as “swimming pool near me”, “water park near me” and “malls near me” featuring in the list. People also searched for Covid-19 and polio vaccinations near them.

Most searched movies

Unlike last year, theatrical releases took a lead in 2022, with Hindi films Brahmastra and KGF2 securing top spots in the overall trending searches and trending movie searches. Indian songs that got featured on top include Chaand Baaliyan and Srivalli. The songs also feature among the most-searched songs globally.

Govt Schemes

Digital India took the front stage as searches for helpful government schemes also featured among the top searches. e-SHRAM card - a scheme to support unorganised workers - and Agneepath - a scheme to recruit youth in the Indian army - were among the most popular searches.

'How to' searches

In terms of utilitarian searches, the most searched queries had 'How to download vaccination certificate' on top, followed by 'How to download PTRC Challan'.

Also read: How to retrieve money if you transferred money to a wrong UPI ID from PhonePe, Google Pay, Paytm?

Also read: 'India is a part of me,' says Google CEO Sundar Pichai on receiving Padma Bhushan