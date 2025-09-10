Google Veo 3 video model now generate vertical clips: What it means for your Instagram feed

Google has updated its Veo 3 AI video generator with support for vertical videos and higher resolutions, making the tool more suitable for mobile-first platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts.

According to Google’s developer blog, both Veo 3 and Veo 3 Fast, which is a faster, lower-cost version of the model that trades off quality for speed, can now generate videos in a 9:16 aspect ratio. This option is currently available for developers using the Gemini API by setting the aspectRatio parameter in API requests.

The update also allows developers to create 1080p videos, though this is limited to the standard 16:9 format for now, with vertical output still capped at 720p. Alongside these improvements, Google has cut prices significantly: generation through Veo 3 now costs $0.40 per second, down from $0.75, while Veo 3 Fast has been reduced to $0.15 per second, from $0.40.

Veo 3 stands out from other AI video generators by producing both visuals and audio, enabling the creation of hyperrealistic content such as AI-generated street interviews and influencer-style videos. Until now, most of these were generated horizontally or cropped into vertical formats with external tools.

However, the expansion into vertical formats has also reignited concerns about the flood of so-called “AI slop” overwhelming social media feeds. Critics argue that easier, cheaper and mobile-friendly AI generation will likely result in a sharp rise of uncanny and indistinguishable AI content, blurring the lines between real and synthetic media.

While vertical support has only been rolled out to developers for now, Google previously confirmed that Veo 3 would be integrated into YouTube Shorts later this year, suggesting that consumer-facing access could follow. If so, feeds across TikTok, Reels and Shorts could soon be dominated by AI-produced clips, raising new questions about content authenticity and moderation.