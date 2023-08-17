Google will summarise entire articles for you with built-in generative AI; here’s how

The AI-driven Search Generative Experience (SGE) by Google is receiving a significant enhancement according to a recent Google blog post. This new feature will enable SGE to condense articles you're perusing on the internet. While SGE already streamlines search results to save you from endless scrolling, this latest addition takes it a step further by assisting you after you've clicked on a link.

The feature, dubbed "SGE while browsing," won't be immediately visible. It's being introduced gradually as part of an early experiment within Google's opt-in Search Labs program. If you've already opted into SGE, you'll gain access to this new feature, or you can specifically opt-in for it if you haven't. Initially, it will be accessible on the Google app for Android and iOS, with plans to extend it to the Chrome browser on desktop computers soon.

For users with access via the Google app on mobile devices, tapping an icon at the screen's bottom will prompt Google to present AI-generated "key points" extracted from an article. This functionality is tailored to function solely with articles that are publicly accessible on the web, and Google clarifies that it won't work on websites behind paywalls.

Google is also introducing several other enhancements to SGE. When exploring SGE results related to subjects like science, economics, and history, hovering over specific words will offer definitions or diagrams pertaining to the topic. Additionally, Google is enhancing the comprehensibility of SGE's summaries for coding-related information.

SGE was introduced at Google I/O in May and has undergone refinements since then. CEO Sundar Pichai mentioned in the recent earnings call that user feedback has been exceptionally positive, envisioning this feature as a fundamental aspect of how Search operates in the future.

